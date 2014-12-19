Primetime Ratings: ‘Mom,’ ‘Big Bang’ Rerun Top Thursday Night

CBS’ Mom drew a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 12% from its performance last week, and tying its lead-in, a rerun of The Big Bang Theory, as the night’s top broadcast show. Two and a Half Men was down 17% from last week at 1.9. The McCarthys was even at 1.6. Elementary was even at 1.4. CBS was the night’s top broadcast network, averaging a 1.8 rating and 6 share.

NBC finished second with a 0.9 / 3. The Biggest Loser hit a series-low 0.9, down 18% from last week. A broadcast of the inaugural People Magazine Awards drew a 0.8.

Fox came in third with a 0.8 / 3, airing back-to-back reruns of Bones.

ABC was fourth with a 0.7 / 2. The Taste was even with last week at 0.8.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.6 / 2. Its broadcast of the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball drew a 0.6, up one tenth of a point from last year’s broadcast.