Primetime Ratings: Modest Debut for 'The Taste' Helps ABC Win Low-Rated Tuesday

The two-hour premiere of ABC's new cooking competition

series The Taste drew a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49, which was one

tenth higher than what Dancing With the Stars premiered to in that time

slot back in September. Private Practice ended its six-year run with a

1.5, which was up 25% from last week, but down 17% from last season's finale in

May. ABC was able to win a low-rated Tuesday with an overall 1.9 rating/5

share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC and Fox tied for second with a 1.6/4, although NBC had

more total viewers. The 8 p.m. airing of Betty White's Off Their Rockers

was up a tenth to a 1.6 while the 8:30 p.m. episode was even with last week's

1.8. Go On fell 17% to a 1.3 and The New Normal was down 14% to a

1.2, both season lows. The season finale of Parenthood was down 11% from last year to a

1.7.

Fox's Raising Hope improved 6% to a 1.7 and Ben

and Kate rose 9% to a 1.2. New Girl was up as well, improving by 11%

to a 2.1. The Mindy Project was even with last week's 1.5.

The CW's Hart of Dixie was up a tenth with 18-49s to

a season-high 0.7 and down a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.6. Emily Owens, M.D.

was up two tenths to a 0.5 with 18-49s.

CBS aired all repeats to finish with a 1.5/4.