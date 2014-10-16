Primetime Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ Leads Wednesday Night

ABC’s Modern Family drew a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, down 6% from last week but finishing as the night’s top-rated broadcast show. Black-ish followed with a 2.5, down 11%. Nashville was down 13% at 1.3. ABC kicked off the night with Halloween specials Toy Story of Terror (1.8) and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (2.1). ABC averaged a 2.1 rating, tying CBS as the night’s top broadcaster in the demo, and a 6 share, one point behind CBS.

For CBS, Survivor was down 8% from last week at 2.3. Criminal Minds gained one tenth of a point to 2.4. Stalker was even at 1.7.

NBC finished third with a 1.5 / 5. The Mysteries of Laura (1.3) and Law & Order: SVU (1.7) were even with last week. Chicago P.D. was up one tenth of a point to 1.6.

Fox came in fourth at 1.1 / 3. Hell’s Kitchen was down 14% from last week at 1.2. Red Band Society was even with last week at 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. Arrow was down two tenths of a point at 0.8. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.7.