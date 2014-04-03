Primetime Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ Down, But Comes Out on Top

ABC’s Modern Family drew a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 11% from last week, but enough to finish as the night’s top broadcast show. The Middle was even with last week at 1.9. Suburgatory was up one tenth from last week at 1.6. Mixology followed Modern Family with a 1.6, even with last week. Nashville grew 15% to 1.5. ABC came in third among the broadcast networks with a 1.9 rating and a 6 share.

CBS was the night’s top network with a 2.2/7. Survivor declined one tenth from last week to 2.2. Criminal Minds grew 14% to 2.5. CSI was down one tenth at 1.9.

Fox’s American Idol declined one tenth from last Wednesday to 2.1. Fox finished second with a 6 share.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.5/5. Revolution was up one tenth from last week at 1.3. Law & Order: SVU grew 13% to 1.7. Chicago P.D. grew 14% to 1.6.

The CW finished with a 0.7/2. Arrow was down one tenth from last week at 0.8. The 100 was down one tenth at 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.7 and The 100 drew a 0.4.