Primetime Ratings: 'MNF' Skews CBS' Lineup

CBS and Fox battled for the top spot on Monday night, but

CBS' earned first with an overall 4.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

It should be noted that the CBS' ratings are skewed due to

its affiliate in Baltimore carrying Monday

Night Football, and will be likely adjusted downwards. 2 Broke Girls was up 5% to a 4.6, while Two and a Half Men continued to dominate with a 5.6, up 6%. How I Met Your Mother was up a tenth to

a 4.3, and Mike & Molly was up

13% to a 4.4. Hawaii Five-0 ended the

night with a 3.3, up 6%.

Fox's broadcast of Game 5 of the World Series earned a

preliminary 3.8, but due to the nature of live sports, ratings are subject to

higher than normal adjustments.

ABC's Dancing With the

Stars fell a tenth to a 1.5, while Castle

remained steady at 2.5. The network earned an overall 2.9/7 and landed in

third place.

The CW earned its most watched Monday night of the season

with an overall 0.7/2. Hart of Dixie was up 33% in A18-49 to a 0.8, and was up

13% in A18-34 to a 0.9. Gossip Girl was

steady in both demos, with a 0.6 and 0.8, respectively.

NBC earned an overall 1.2/3, with The Sing-Off posting a 1.5, down a tenth from last week.