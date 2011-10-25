Primetime Ratings: 'MNF' Skews CBS' Lineup
CBS and Fox battled for the top spot on Monday night, but
CBS' earned first with an overall 4.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
It should be noted that the CBS' ratings are skewed due to
its affiliate in Baltimore carrying Monday
Night Football, and will be likely adjusted downwards. 2 Broke Girls was up 5% to a 4.6, while Two and a Half Men continued to dominate with a 5.6, up 6%. How I Met Your Mother was up a tenth to
a 4.3, and Mike & Molly was up
13% to a 4.4. Hawaii Five-0 ended the
night with a 3.3, up 6%.
Fox's broadcast of Game 5 of the World Series earned a
preliminary 3.8, but due to the nature of live sports, ratings are subject to
higher than normal adjustments.
ABC's Dancing With the
Stars fell a tenth to a 1.5, while Castle
remained steady at 2.5. The network earned an overall 2.9/7 and landed in
third place.
The CW earned its most watched Monday night of the season
with an overall 0.7/2. Hart of Dixie was up 33% in A18-49 to a 0.8, and was up
13% in A18-34 to a 0.9. Gossip Girl was
steady in both demos, with a 0.6 and 0.8, respectively.
NBC earned an overall 1.2/3, with The Sing-Off posting a 1.5, down a tenth from last week.
