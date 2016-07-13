Primetime Ratings: MLB All-Stars Pace Fox

UPDATED: Fox took top broadcast honors Tuesday, with the MLB All-Star Game pacing the network to a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and an 8 share. The American League prevailed, as it typically does in the Midsummer Classic, 4-2.

Just north of 8.7 million watched the all-star game, down from last year's 10.9 million. Last year’s contest did a 6.6 rating and 12 share on Fox, a record low.

Just off the pace was NBC at 1.9/7, as America’s Got Talent did a 2.3 (it later ticked up to 2.4), down from last week's 2.6, and Maya & Marty a flat 1.0.

ABC had a 1.0/4, with repeated game shows before a new To Tell the Truth at 1.1, up from 1.0.

CBS repeated NCIS before a new Zoo drew a flat 0.8.

On CW, a repeat of The Flash led into a new Containment at 0.3, up a tenth, giving the network a 0.3/1 on the night.