Primetime Ratings: MLB All-Star Game on Par With 2012

Fox won Tuesday with adults 18-49 thanks to its coverage of

the 2013 MLB All-Star Game, drawing an overall 2.9 rating/9 share during

primetime. The Midsummer Classic, which went past 11 p.m. on the East Coast, matched

last year's 8.1 overnight household rating. The American League's 3-0 victory over the National League was up 1% in the demo to a 6.8 rating as well as total viewership with 11 million viewers.

The CW's revival of improv series Whose Line Is It

Anyway? got off to a strong start, airing against the All-Star Game during

the 8 p.m. hour. Back-to-back episodes of Whose Line each drew a 1.1

rating and 2.9 million viewers. The 1.1 rating matched the finale of the net's

highly-rated Vampire Diaries in May. In the net's targeted adults 18-34

demo, Whose Line drew a 1.1 and 8 p.m. and a 1.2 at 8:30 p.m. Following Whose

Line, the premiere of Perfect Score at 9 p.m. earned a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and a 0.5 in the 18-34

demo. Another episode at 9:30 p.m. earned a 0.3 adults 18-49 and a 0.4 adults

18-34 rating.

The CW finished with a fifth-place 0.7/2.

NBC came in second with a 2.0/6 as America's Got Talent

fell 4% to a 2.5 from 9-11 p.m.

ABC, in a third-place tie with CBS repeats at a 1.0/3, saw Extreme

Weight Loss remain even with last week's 1.1.