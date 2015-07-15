Primetime Ratings: MLB All-Star Game, Fox Top Tuesday Night

Fox’s coverage of the MLB All-Star Game earned Fox the top spot Tuesday night as the American League beat the National League 6-3, pulling in a 2.9 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Due to the nature of live sports, All-Star Game ratings are subject to change later Tuesday.

NBC finished in second with a 2.1/7. America’s Got Talent rose 4% to a 2.4 and Hollywood Game Night was even with its premiere at 1.5.

CBS was in third with a 0.8/3. Zoo fell 17% from the previous week to a 1.0.

ABC trailed in fourth with a 0.7/3. Extreme Weight Loss jumped 33% to 0.8.

The CW aired repeats.