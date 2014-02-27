Primetime Ratings: 'Mixology' Debuts Below 'Super Fun Night'

ABC premiered new comedy Mixology Wednesday night to a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Mixology followed the evening’s top-rated show, Modern Family, which drew a season low 3.1. In its premiere in the same time slot Oct. 2, Super Fun Night drew a 3.2 in the wake of a 4.2 Modern Family lead-in.

Also on ABC, The Middle drew a 1.8, down 18% from its last new episode Feb. 5. Suburgatory declined 12% from three weeks ago to 1.5. Nashville dropped one tenth from three weeks ago, tying a series low at 1.2. ABC tied NBC for third on the night with a 1.8 rating and 5 share.

CBS premiered its new cycle of Survivor, drawing a 2.5, up a tenth from last year’s Feb. 13 midseason premiere. Criminal Minds drew a 2.3, down 8% from last week. CBS finished second with a 2.5/7.

American Idol drew a 2.6 for Fox, even with last Wednesday’s episode. Fox also drew an 8 share to win the night.

NBC’s Chicago P.D. delivered its highest rating yet in the demo at 2.2, besting its Jan. 8 premiere by two tenths and climbing 29% from its last original episode Feb. 5. Revolution tied its series low and most recent episode from Jan. 29 at 1.3. Law & Order: SVU rose 11% from its most recent original Feb. 5 to 2.0.

The CW drew a 0.7/2. Arrow lost one tenth from its last original episode on Feb. 5 at 0.9. The Tomorrow People was even with three weeks ago at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.7 and The Tomorrow People drew a 0.5.