Primetime Ratings: Miss USA Pageant, Adele Concert Boost NBC to Sunday Win

The 2012 Miss USA Pageant helped NBC win the ratings race on

Monday night, with the network leading with an overall 1.5 rating/4 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour pageant

earned a 1.8, down 18% from last year, which had tied its best rating since

2005. Earlier, Adele Live in London posted

a 1.7.

ABC, the only other network to air new programming, placed

second with an overall 1.4/4. Secret

Millionaire premiered its new season at 8 p.m. for a 1.5, down 38% from its

last season finale in April 2011. Extreme

Makeover: Weight Loss Edition, also premiering its new season, was down 21%

from last season's finale in July 2011 to a 1.5.

Fox aired repeats of its Animation Domination lineup for a

third-place 1.3/4. CBS, also in repeats, earned a 0.8/2.