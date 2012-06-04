Primetime Ratings: Miss USA Pageant, Adele Concert Boost NBC to Sunday Win
The 2012 Miss USA Pageant helped NBC win the ratings race on
Monday night, with the network leading with an overall 1.5 rating/4 share in
the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour pageant
earned a 1.8, down 18% from last year, which had tied its best rating since
2005. Earlier, Adele Live in London posted
a 1.7.
ABC, the only other network to air new programming, placed
second with an overall 1.4/4. Secret
Millionaire premiered its new season at 8 p.m. for a 1.5, down 38% from its
last season finale in April 2011. Extreme
Makeover: Weight Loss Edition, also premiering its new season, was down 21%
from last season's finale in July 2011 to a 1.5.
Fox aired repeats of its Animation Domination lineup for a
third-place 1.3/4. CBS, also in repeats, earned a 0.8/2.
