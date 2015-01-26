Primetime Ratings: Miss Universe Hits Nine-Year High

NBC aired its most watched Miss Universe pageant in total viewers since 2006 and its highest rated among adults 18-49 since 2009 Sunday night. The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant drew a 2.0 live-plus-same-day 18-49 rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 122% from last year, and 7.6 million viewers, up 102%. Dateline led off the night with a 1.2., up 71% from last week. With 6.7 million total viewers, Dateline had its most watched Sunday episode since Feb. 12, 2012.

NBC was the night’s No. 1 broadcaster, averaging a 1.8 rating and 5 share.

CBS finished second with a 1.3/4. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes drew a 1.1. Undercover Boss drew a 1.5 outside its normal timeslot. Back-to-back episodes of CSI, drew a 1.2 and 1.3, the latter even with last week’s 10 p.m. broadcast.

ABC came in third with a 1.2/3. The season finale of Galavant drew a 1.1, up 22% from last week. America’s Funniest Home Videos was up 89% at 1.7. Resurrection was up 25% at 1.0. Revenge was even at 0.9.

Fox was fourth with a 1.1/3. At 0.4, Mulaney was down from last week’s 1.2, which benefitted from an NFL lead-in. The rest of Fox’s lineup returned after a week off. The Simpsons was down 30% from its most recent new episode at 1.4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was down 20% at 1.2. Family Guy was down 20% at 1.6. Bob’s Burgers was down 25% at 1.2.