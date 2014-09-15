Primetime Ratings: Miss America Competition Down From Last Year

Facing competition from Sunday Night Football, ABC’s broadcast of the Miss America Competition was down 25% from last year’s broadcast with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Pre-show special Countdown to Miss America drew a 0.6. ABC finished fourth among the Big Four broadcasters with a 1.1 rating and 3 share.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears, drew a metered-market 14.0 household overnight rating and 23 share.

Big Brother, which began late due to football overruns, drew a 2.2, down 8% from last week. The two-hour season final of Unforgettable was even with last week’s episode at 1.1. CBS averaged a 3.2/9.

Fox’s American Dad, which will move to TBS in October, drew a 1.3 for each of two previously unaired original episodes. The network will air two more originals next Sunday. Fox averaged a 1.2/4.