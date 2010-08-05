Primetime Ratings: 'Minute,' 'Talent' Climb For NBC

NBC won Wednesday night with a 2.2/7, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Minute to Win It was up 5% to a 2.0/7 and America's Got Talent was up 4% to a 2.7/8.

Fox was a close second with a 2.1/7 for two hours of So You Think You Can Dance, up 5% to a 2.1.

CBS placed third with a 1.7/5. Big Brother 12 was the second-highest rated show of the night with a 2.3/8.

ABC, in repeats, was fourth at 1.1/3.

CW was fifth with a 0.4/1. Plain Jane (0.4/1) was up slightly in viewers over last week's premiere (1.11 million vs. 980,000).