Primetime Ratings: 'Mindy Project' Returns Down

Fox's The Mindy Project returned from hiatus with two episodes Tuesday night, each one drawing a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 — down 33% from the show's last new episode Jan. 21, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Mindy followed a series-low tying episode of Glee, which declined 18% from last week to 0.9. Fox was the night's fourth highest rated broadcaster with a 0.9 rating and a 3 share.

CBS was the night's top network with a 2.2 / 7. NCIS was down 8% from last week at 2.3. NCIS: LA was even with last week at 2.4. Person of Interest was down one tenth from last week at 1.9.

NBC finished second at 2.0 / 6. The Voice was the night's top-rated show at 3.0, down 12% from last Tuesday. About a Boy grew one tenth to 2.1. Growing Up Fisher was even with last week at 1.7.

ABC came in third with a 1.3 / 4. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. declined 14% from its last original episode March 11 to 1.8. The Goldbergs was down 12% from its last original March 18 at 1.5. Trophy Wife was even with March 18 at 1.0

The CW aired reruns, finishing with a 0.3 / 1.