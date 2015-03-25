Primetime Ratings: ‘Mindy Project’ Finale Down

The season finale of Fox’s The Mindy Project drew a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The episode—which followed a rerun of fellow comedy New Girl—was down one tenth of a point from last week and down 38% from the season-two finale in May 2014. Fox led off the night with Hell’s Kitchen, which was even at 1.3. Fox was the night’s fourth-ranked broadcaster, averaging a 1.0 rating and three share.

The Voice was the night’s top-rated broadcast offering with a 2.7. But the NBC singing competition was down 16% from last Tuesday. Undateable was down 21% at 1.5. One Big Happy was down 25% at 1.2. The Night Shift, airing outside its normal time period, drew a 1.0. NBC finished second with a 1.7/6.

CBS was No. 1 with a 1.8/6. NCIS was even with its last new episode March 10 at 2.2. NCIS: New Orleans was up 19% at 1.9. Person of Interest was even at 1.5.

ABC came in third at 1.2/4. Fresh Off the Boat was down 13% from March 10 at 1.4. Repeat After Me was down one tenth of a point at 1.0. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was down one tenth at 1.5. Forever was down one tenth at 0.9.

The CW came in fifth with a 0.9/3. The Flash was down 15% from last week at 1.1. At 0.7, iZombie was down one tenth of a point from its series premiere last week. In The CW’s target 18-34 demo, The Flash drew a 0.9 and iZombie a 0.6.