Primetime Ratings: ‘Mind Games’ Premiere on Par With ‘Killer Women,’ ‘Lucky 7’

ABC premiered new drama Mind Games to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was up two tenths from the 0.9 that Killer Women premiered with in the same 10 p.m. Tuesday time slot Jan. 7, and down two tenths from the Sept. 24 premiere of Lucky 7 in the same slot. The latter series was canceled after only two episodes. Mind Games followed a two-hour episode of The Bachelor, which drew a 2.4 outside its normal timeslot. ABC finished third with a 2.0 rating and 6 share.

The Voice drew a 3.7 rating, down 10% from last year’s first midseason Tuesday-night episode. NBC was the night’s top network with a 2.6/7. Chicago Fire returned from a five-week hiatus to draw a 1.8, even with its last original broadcast Jan. 21. NBC also re-aired series premieres for About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher, with both shows debuting in their regular timeslots after being previewed during the Winter Olympics. About a Boy was up 9% versus its Saturday post-Olympics broadcast at 2.2. Growing Up Fisher was even with its Sunday-night performance at 2.0

Making its first appearance since Dec. 5 and moving from its former time slot, Glee drew a 1.2, on par with its last Thursday night airing at 1.1. New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine both grew 8% from their most recent broadcasts on Feb. 11, at 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Fox finished fourth with a 1.2/3

CBS’ Tuesday night lineup returned after being on hiatus through the Olympics. NCIS was down 16% from its last original episode on Feb. 4 to 2.6. NCIS:Los Angeles was down 22% at 2.2. Person of Interest was down 19% at 1.7. CBS finished second with a 2.2/6.

The CW finished with a 0.9/3. The Originals was down a tenth from its last new episode Feb. 5 at 0.8, and Supernatural grew a tenth to 1.1. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Originals drew a 0.8 and Supernatural drew a 1.0.