Primetime Ratings: 'Million Second Quiz' Ends Up for NBC

NBC wrapped the two-week quiz show Million Second Quiz on Thursday, with the two-hour finale drawing a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

That was up 27% from Wednesday and was the show's highest rating since its second airing on Sept. 10. The NBC News special, Valerie's Story: A Meredith Vieira Special drew a 1.0 at 10 p.m. NBC tied with ABC for third on the night with an overall 1.3 rating/4 share.

CBS repeats won the night with an overall 1.6/5.

Fox was in second with a 1.5/5. While the one-hour X Factor was down 14% from last Thursday's two-hour episode, it was down a tenth from the comparable 8-9 p.m. hour.

ABC aired all repeats except for the Wipeout season finale, which was even with last year's 1.2.

The CW aired repeats.

(Note: Due to NFL pre-emptions in the Kansas City and Philadelphia markets on NBC and ABC, ratings may be inflated.)