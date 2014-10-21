Primetime Ratings: ‘The Millers’ Returns Down

CBS returned sophomore comedy The Millers in its temporary Monday time slot to a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49 on Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

That was down 33% from last fall’s premiere, but only a tenth off from its finale in May. Earlier, The Big Bang Theory dipped 2% to a 4.4. Scorpion held even in its first episode without a Big Bang lead in with a 2.4, while NCIS: Los Angeles rose 6% to a 1.7.

CBS finished in second with a 2.5 rating/7 share.

NBC again led Monday with a 3.0/9, though The Voice dropped 18% to a 3.3 and The Blacklist fell 14% to a 2.4.

In its second week, Jane the Virgin rose a tenth from last week’s premiere to a 0.7, while The Originals was even with a 0.7 (Note: CW aired NFL football in Houston so ratings may be adjusted down). In the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo, Jane held even with a 0.5 and The Originals dipped to a 0.6. The CW finished with a 0.7/2.

Fox took third with a 2.0/6. Gotham dipped 8% while Sleepy Hollow rose a tenth to a 1.8.

ABC was in fourth with a 1.9/5 (it aired NFL football in Pittsburgh). Dancing With the Stars was even with a 2.0, while Castle tied its series low of 1.6, falling 16% from last week.