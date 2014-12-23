Primetime Ratings: ‘Mike & Molly’ Tops Monday

CBS’ Mike & Molly drew a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, finishing as the evening’s top broadcast show. The comedy was down one tenth of a point from last week and finished one tenth better than its lead-in, a rerun of The Big Bang Theory. CBS was the night’s No. 2 network with an average 1.3 rating and 4 share.

NBC led all broadcasters with a 1.4 / 4. A rebroadcast of A Saturday Night Live Christmas drew a 1.5. A new episode of State of Affairs followed with a 1.1, down 27% from the previous week.

ABC came in third with a 1.1 / 4. The Great Christmas Light Fight's season finale drew a 1.3.

The CW averaged a 0.5 / 1 and Fox a 0.4 / 1, both with reruns.