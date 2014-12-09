Primetime Ratings: ‘Mike & Molly’ Returns With Lowest Ever Premiere

CBS returned veteran sitcom Mike & Molly for its fifth season on Monday, taking over for the canceled The Millers, to a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

While Mike & Molly was up vs. The Millers’ last telecast by 20%, the numbers represent the sitcom’s lowest for a premiere. Earlier, 2 Broke Girls rose 25% from its last original two weeks ago to a 2.0. Dramas Scorpion (up 11% to a 2.1) and NCIS: Los Angeles (up 7% to a 1.6) also saw gains after a week off. CBS finished in second overall with a 1.9 rating/5 share.

NBC led the night with a 2.2/6, as The Voice fell 11% to a 2.5, it’s lowest rating for a performance show. State of Affairs was even with a 1.6.

In third was ABC with a 1.8/5. The Great Christmas Light Fight drew a 1.9, up 36% from last year’s first telecast. Castle’s fall finale was up 13% to a 1.7.

The CW matched Fox’s repeats for fourth with a 0.5 rating (Fox had a 1 share, while CW had a 2). The fall finale of The Originals was even with its last episode with a 0.6, while Jane the Virgin rose a tenth to a 0.5.

