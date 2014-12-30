Primetime Ratings: ‘Mike & Molly’ Leads Rerun-Filled Monday

CBS’ Mike & Molly was the sole original program offering on broadcast Monday night, drawing a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The comedy was up one tenth of a ratings point from last week’s episode. CBS, which filled out the rest of the night with reruns, was the night’s top rated network, averaging a 1.2 rating and 4 share.

ABC averaged a 1.1/3. Specials Happy New Year, Charlie Brown and Rudolph’s Shiny New Year drew a 1.5 and 1.0 respectively.

Airing reruns, NBC averaged a 0.5/2, Fox a 0.5/1 and The CW a 0.4/1.