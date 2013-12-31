Primetime Ratings: ‘Mike & Molly’ Leads Pack of Reruns

Mike & Molly topped an evening comprised entirely of reruns on the broadcast networks, leading the way Monday night with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Airing repeats of comedies and Person of Interest, CBS was the highest rated broadcast network, pulling in a 1.2 rating/3 share.

NBC (repeats of Hollywood Game Night and The Blacklist) and ABC (Happy New Year Charlie Brown, Rudolph’s Shiny New Year and Castle) tied for second. Each drew a 0.9/3. Fox finished fourth at 0.8/3 with Almost Human and Sleepy Hollow.

The CW drew a 0.5/1 with a rebroadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.