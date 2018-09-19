Primetime Ratings: Mighty ‘Talent’ Paces NBC

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race, as the second to last episode of America’s Got Talent led the network to a lofty 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, and an 8 share. That easily beat the 0.6/3s that CBS and Fox put up.

America’s Got Talent, with the 10 finalists doing battle at the Dolby Theatre, went up 16% to 2.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. Paley Center Salutes This Is Us did a 0.9.

CBS had repeated dramas.

Fox saw the Beat Shazam closer go up 14% to 0.8 and the Love Connection finale up 25% at 0.5.

Telemundo also did a 0.6/3.

ABC did a 0.4/2 with repeated comedies, before the Castaways finale dropped 40% to 0.3.

Univision, too, was at 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.3/1 with repeats of Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.