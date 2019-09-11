Primetime Ratings: Mighty ‘AGT’ Leads NBC

NBC won top prize in Tuesday prime, with the America’s Got Talent semifinals leading the Peacock to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. ABC was next at 0.8/4.

America’s Got Talent, with Queen Latifah as guest judge, did a 1.4. Bring the Funny scored a 0.7. Both shows were flat with last week.

The AGT season finale happens September 18.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise was up 10% for a 1.1 and led into repeat comedies.

Univision scored a 0.5/3 with the U.S. versus Uruguay soccer match across its prime.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo did a 0.4/2.

On CBS it was repeats. Fox had a repeat of The Resident and the First Responders Live finale at a level 0.4.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos up 25% to 0.5, El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4 and Preso No. 1 at 0.3, the latter two level with last week.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Pandora had a 0.2 and Mysteries Decoded a 0.1, Pandora up a tenth and Mysteries down a tenth.