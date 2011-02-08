Primetime Ratings: Middling ‘Chicago Code' Premiere; CBSWins Monday

Fox's The Chicago Code

bowed to a somewhat disappointing 2.4 rating with adults 18-49 following Sunday

night's record-breaking Super Bowl success. The hour-long debut dropped from a

2.6 with the demo in the first half hour to a 2.3 in the second. The series

did, however, retain a fair share of the audience from its House lead-in, averaging 9.4 million.

Fox posted an overall 3.4 rating/9 share with adults 18-49,

just behind CBS, who won Tuesday with a 3.5/9, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. House was up 16% from its

last new episode to a 4.3 with the key adults demo and 12.3 million viewers.

CBS's lineup was down across the board vs. its last

originals on Jan. 17. The drops were minimal, however, with each dipping only

3%-5%. Despite winning the 10 p.m. hour, Hawaii

Five-0 tied its series low 2.8 rating.

ABC took third, averaging a 2.9/8. Castle was up 4% from its last new episode to a 2.5 with adults

18-49. The Bachelor posted a 3.1.

NBC followed with a 1.6/4. Chuck tied its series-low 1.7 rating with adults 18-49. The Cape sunk 13% to a 1.3. Harry's Law dropped 19% to a new low 1.7 rating.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2. 90210 was up 11% with adults 18-49 vs.

last week, posting a 0.9. It also gained 7% with its target women 18-34 demo to

a 1.5. Gossip Girl was also up with

the target demo, jumping 6% to a 1.8 while falling flat with adults 18-49 at 0.8.