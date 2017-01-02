Primetime Ratings: ‘Mick’ Shows Muscle on Fox

Sunday Night Football scored a 6.7 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, leading out of a 3.2 pregame show. That helped NBC to the Sunday title with a 5.9 and 19 share, ahead of Fox’s 2.4/8, CBS’ 1.2/4 and ABC’s 0.7/2.

The previous week’s football game, on Christmas night, rated a 6.4, with a 3.0 lead in. That night’s TV offerings were a mix of sports, movies and reruns, making comparables tricky.

Fox’s The OT scored a 3.5 before the premiere of comedy The Mick did a strong 2.4 in the overnights, later ticking up to a 2.8 with time zone adjustments. Brooklyn Nine-Nine rated a 1.4 and then a 1.2 before repeats.

On CBS, 60 Minutes did a 1.7 with a football lead in before the premiere of hostage drama Ransom scored a 0.9. Pure Genius rated a 0.8 before a repeat.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos did a 1.0 while The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick did a 0.8. Conviction scored a 0.4.