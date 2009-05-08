Primetime Ratings: Michael J. Fox Special, ‘Grey's Anatomy' Lead ABC To Thursday Win

Michael J. Fox's primetime special Michael J. Fox: Adventures of an Incurable Optimist earned a first place finish on ABC in the 10 p.m. hour Thursday night, helping the network achieve the nightly win.

Survivor on CBS led off the night in first at 8 with a 3.8/12 and 11.9 million viewers. Fox was next at 2.3/7 for Bones. ABC's Ugly Betty came in at 2.1/7. NBC was fourth at 1.9/6 for My Name Is Earl (1.7/6) at 8 and Parks and Recreation (2.0/6) at 8:30. Smallville on the CW was fifth at 1.5/5.

ABC took over first place at 9 with Grey's Anatomy earning a 5.3/14 and 15.3 million viewers, both high-water marks for the night across all networks. CBS got a 3.5/9 from CSI, which was second on the night with 14.6 million viewers. NBC earned a 3.4/9 for The Office (second place at 9, 3.8/11) and 30 Rock (tied for third at 9:30, 2.9/8). Fox was fourth with Hell's Kitchen at 2.7/7. The CW was fifth at 1.2/3 with Supernatural.

ABC stayed in first at 10 with the Michael J. Fox special earning a 3.3/10 and 10.6 million viewers. CBS was next at 2.4/7 for a re-run of CSI. Southland on NBC came in at 2.0/6.

On the night ABC earned a 3.5/10. CBS was next at 3.2/9 but was tops in viewers with 12.1 million. Fox came in third at 2.5/7 with NBC just behind at 2.4/7. The CW finished fifth at 1.3/4.