Primetime Ratings: ‘Mentalist’ Holds Steady in Season Premiere

CBS’ The Mentalist premiered its seventh and final season Sunday night, matching its premiere from last fall with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS’ Sunday night lineup was shifted back half an hour due to NFL overrun. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was up 16% from last week’s episode at 3.7. Madam Secretary posted its best 18-49 rating since its October series premiere, drawing a 1.9 — up 19% from last week’s episode. CSI followed The Mentalist with a 1.4, up 8%. CBS was the night’s No. 2 network, behind NBC, with a 3.1 rating and 8 share.

Ratings for NBC’s Sunday Night Football are due later Monday.

ABC came in third with a 1.3 / 3. Resurrection and Revenge both fell to series lows with the former drawing a 0.8 (down 33% from its last new episode Nov. 9) and a 1.0 (down 33% from its last new episode Nov. 16), respectively. America’s Funniest Home Videos was down 15% from last week at 1.1. Once Upon a Time was down 17% from its last new episode Nov. 16 at 2.0.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.0 / 3. Special Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas led off the night with a 0.8. Mulaney was down one tenth of a point from last week at 0.6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was also down one tenth at 1.4. Bob’s Burgers was up one tenth at 1.0.