Primetime Ratings: 'Men,' 'Person of Interest' Finales Down, CBS Wins Thursday

CBS won Thursday night with an overall 2.7 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, airing a pair of season finales.

Two and a Half Men ended its 10th season with a 3.4, which was up 6% from last week but down 11% from last year's ninth season ender. Its lead-in, The Big Bang Theory, fell 6% from last week toa 4.6. Person of Interest ended its sophomore season, staying at last week's series-low 2.4 rating; it was down from last year by a tenth. Elementary fell another two tenths from last week to a new low of 1.8.

NBC, which ended in fourth place with a 1.5/5, aired the season (and possible series) finale of Community, which rose a tenth from last week to a 1.3 rating, even with last year's finale. The hour-long penultimate episode of The Office spiked 28% to a 2.3. Hannibal was even with last week's 1.1.

ABC and Fox tied for second with a 2.4/7 (though Fox had more total viewers). ABC's Scandal posted another series high in its sophomore season, rising 23% to a 3.2, while Grey's Anatomy fell a tenth to a 2.9. Earlier, Wipeout premiered its new season to a 1.2, down 40% from last year's summer debut.

The fourth-season finale of Fox's Glee was up two tenths from last week to a 2.1, but was off by 30% from last year's finale. American Idol was up 8% to a 2.8.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.7/2. The Vampire Diaries was even with the net's targeted 18-34 demo with a 1.0, but down a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.9. Beauty and the Beast fell a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.4 and matched last week's 0.5 with 18-49s.