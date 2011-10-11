Primetime Ratings: 'Men' Down But Still Strong as CBS TakesMonday
CBS
led the way on Monday night, as Two and a Half Men continued to stay
strong with a 5.8 rating (down 6%) in the adults 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. The network, which won with an overall 3.9 rating/9
share, saw drops across the board, however. Freshman 2 Broke Girls
fell two tenths to a 4.2, while its lead-in, How I Met Your Mother was
off by 13% from last week for a 3.9, and Mike & Molly also saw a
drop of 7% to a 4.0 at 9:30 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 fell 19% to a 2.6.
Fox
saw its primetime lineup delayed by about 53 minutes in Eastern and Central
timezones due to overrun of Game Two of the American League Championship
Series. Terra Nova, which aired closer
to 9 p.m. ET,
earned a 2.6, and House drew a 2.3 at 10
p.m. (final numbers will likely be heavily adjusted).
The network had an overall 3.0/7.
ABC
came in third with a 2.9/7. Dancing With the Stars was even with another
3.1 from 8-10 p.m., while
Castle fell two tenths to a 2.4.
NBC,
in its first post-Playboy Monday, drew an overall 1.2/3. The Sing-Off
fell 22% to a 1.4 from 8-10
p.m., and a Prime Suspect repeat took home a
0.7 (PlayboyClub's last effort earned a 1.2).
The
CW finished with a 0.6/1. Hart of Dixie fell 25% in the A18-49 demo to a
0.6. GossipGirl earned the same 0.6 rating, though it was down only
14%.
