Primetime Ratings: 'Men' Down But Still Strong as CBS TakesMonday

CBS

led the way on Monday night, as Two and a Half Men continued to stay

strong with a 5.8 rating (down 6%) in the adults 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. The network, which won with an overall 3.9 rating/9

share, saw drops across the board, however. Freshman 2 Broke Girls

fell two tenths to a 4.2, while its lead-in, How I Met Your Mother was

off by 13% from last week for a 3.9, and Mike & Molly also saw a

drop of 7% to a 4.0 at 9:30 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 fell 19% to a 2.6.

Fox

saw its primetime lineup delayed by about 53 minutes in Eastern and Central

timezones due to overrun of Game Two of the American League Championship

Series. Terra Nova, which aired closer

to 9 p.m. ET,

earned a 2.6, and House drew a 2.3 at 10

p.m. (final numbers will likely be heavily adjusted).

The network had an overall 3.0/7.

ABC

came in third with a 2.9/7. Dancing With the Stars was even with another

3.1 from 8-10 p.m., while

Castle fell two tenths to a 2.4.

NBC,

in its first post-Playboy Monday, drew an overall 1.2/3. The Sing-Off

fell 22% to a 1.4 from 8-10

p.m., and a Prime Suspect repeat took home a

0.7 (PlayboyClub's last effort earned a 1.2).

The

CW finished with a 0.6/1. Hart of Dixie fell 25% in the A18-49 demo to a

0.6. GossipGirl earned the same 0.6 rating, though it was down only

14%.