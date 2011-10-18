Primetime Ratings: 'Men' Down 10% as CBS Wins; 'Terra Nova'Up Slightly

CBS' Two and a

Half Men fell another 10%, but still turned in the highest rating of the

night with a 5.2 in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

The network, which had an overall 4.0 rating/10 share -- good enough

for first -- saw much of its lineup improve. How I Met Your Mother was

up 5% to a 4.1, 2 Broke Girls went up a tenth to a 4.3 and Hawaii

Five-0 saw an increase of 19% to a 3.1 at 10 p.m. Mike & Molly,

the only show to drop off, was down a tenth to a 3.9.

Fox's Terra

Nova rebounded some from last week, improving by 8% to a 2.7. House

was up 15% to a 3.1. The network had an overall 2.9/7, putting them in third

for the evening.

ABC narrowly

bested Fox for second with a 3.0/8. Dancing With the Stars was up 7% to

a 3.2 from 8-10 p.m., while Castle was up 24% to a 2.6.

NBC was in fourth

at 1.3/3. The Sing-Off, its only new programming of the night, was up 7%

to a 1.6 from 8-10 p.m.

The CW finished

the night with an 0.7/2. Hart of Dixie was up 14% in A18-34 to a 0.8 and

up 17% A-18-49 to a 0.7. Gossip Girl held steady in both demos with a

0.8 and 0.6, respectively.