Primetime Ratings: 'Men' Down 10% as CBS Wins; 'Terra Nova'Up Slightly
CBS' Two and a
Half Men fell another 10%, but still turned in the highest rating of the
night with a 5.2 in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers.
The network, which had an overall 4.0 rating/10 share -- good enough
for first -- saw much of its lineup improve. How I Met Your Mother was
up 5% to a 4.1, 2 Broke Girls went up a tenth to a 4.3 and Hawaii
Five-0 saw an increase of 19% to a 3.1 at 10 p.m. Mike & Molly,
the only show to drop off, was down a tenth to a 3.9.
Fox's Terra
Nova rebounded some from last week, improving by 8% to a 2.7. House
was up 15% to a 3.1. The network had an overall 2.9/7, putting them in third
for the evening.
ABC narrowly
bested Fox for second with a 3.0/8. Dancing With the Stars was up 7% to
a 3.2 from 8-10 p.m., while Castle was up 24% to a 2.6.
NBC was in fourth
at 1.3/3. The Sing-Off, its only new programming of the night, was up 7%
to a 1.6 from 8-10 p.m.
The CW finished
the night with an 0.7/2. Hart of Dixie was up 14% in A18-34 to a 0.8 and
up 17% A-18-49 to a 0.7. Gossip Girl held steady in both demos with a
0.8 and 0.6, respectively.
