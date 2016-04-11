Primetime Ratings: Masters Paces CBS to Title

CBS used its Masters lead-in to seize the Sunday ratings title. The golf tournament did a 2.5 rating and 10 share among viewers 18-49 in its final half hour, helping CBS to a 1.3 rating in 18-49, with a 4 share. NBC had a 1.2/4, then ABC at 1.0/3 and Fox at 0.9.3.

The Masters did an 8.5 overnight household rating and a 17 share. Last year’s Sunday telecast did a 9.6, while 2014’s weighed in at 7.8. Tiger Woods’ absence this past weekend was a factor in the ratings.

60 Minutes rated a 1.6 on CBS, up 45%. Madam Secretary grew 10% to 1.1 and a double run of Elementary offered two 0.9s, up 13% from its last original airing.

NBC saw good uptick. Little Big Shots grew 11% to 2.0, The Carmichael Show gained 20% to 1.2, and Crowded climbed 25% to a 1.0. Dateline closed out prime at 1.1, up 38%.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos rated a 0.9, down 10%, and Once Upon a Time a flat 1.1, then The Family up 14% at 0.8, and Quantico a flat 1.0.

On Fox, Bordertown and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life both scored 0.5, up 25%. The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers did 1.1s, Simpsons up a tenth and Bob’s up from a 1.0 and .9 double run the week before. Following a Family Guy repeat, The Last Man on Earth did a 1.1 as well, up 22%.