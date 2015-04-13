Primetime Ratings: Masters Overrun Powers CBS on Sunday

Thanks to overrun from golf’s Masters tournament, CBS saw increases for its Sunday lineup and led the broadcasters with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

60 Minutes more than doubled last week’s rating with a 2.1 at 7 p.m., while Madam Secretary shot up 29% to a 2.2. The Good Wife rose two tenths to a 1.2 and Battle Creek rose a tenth to a 0.8. CBS’ lineup was delayed 16 minutes in the Eastern and Central time zones, so ratings are subject to larger-than-normal adjustment.

NBC’s new Sunday lineup saw sizable dips in its second week. A.D. The Bible Continues fell 26% to a 1.7, though it still managed north of 7 million total viewers. American Odyssey meanwhile, tumbled 27% to fall to a weak 0.8 rating at 10 p.m. Earlier, Dateline was down 25% to a 0.6. NBC tied with Fox for fourth with a 1.0/3.

Last Man on Earth, again airing back-to-back episodes during the 9 p.m. hour, was up a tenth with a 1.3 for both episodes. Family Guy, airing a half-hour earlier than normal, was down 12% to a 1.5.

ABC placed second with a 1.2/4. America’s Funniest Home Videos fell 29% to a 1.0; Once Upon a Time dipped 6% to a 1.6 and Revenge slipped 10% to a 0.9. Secrets & Lies was even with a 1.3.