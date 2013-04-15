Primetime Ratings: Masters Overrun Drives CBS to Sunday Win
An overrun of the 2013 Masters Tournament pushed CBS'
primetime lineup on Sunday back roughly an hour and helped the network grab the
win with an overall 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Airing at 8 p.m., 60 Minutes drew a 2.4, Amazing
Race posted a 2.0 while The Good Wife garnered a 1.7 at 10 p.m. The
Mentalist aired outside of the Sunday 7-11 p.m. primetime window.
More accurate numbers will be available on Tuesday when
Nielsen releases nationals.
Fox took second in the demo with a 1.6/5, as its lineup all
returned down from a few weeks off. The Simpsons fell 18% from its last
episode to a season-low 1.8, while Bob's Burgers dropped 6% to a 1.6. Family
Guy declined 8% to a 2.4 and American Dad fell 13% to a 2.0. At 7:30
p.m., The Cleveland Show was down 15% to a 1.1.
NBC came in third with a 1.4/4, as Celebrity Apprentice
rose 21% from last week to a 1.7.
ABC aired all repeats (0.9/2) except for a Once Upon a
Time clip show, which drew a 1.3.
