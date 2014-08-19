Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ Rises, Lifts Fox

Fox’s MasterChef was up 11% from last week’s broadcast, earning a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 to finish as Monday night’s top broadcast series. Hotel Hell was up 15% at 1.5. Fox and NBC tied as the night’s top broadcasters, each averaging a 1.7 rating and 6 share.

On NBC, Running Wild With Bear Grylls was down 20% from last week at 1.2. American Ninja Warrior was down one tenth of a point from its most recent original episode at 1.9. NBC programming was preempted in the Cleveland market due to preseason NFL football, so the network’s numbers may be adjusted later.

CBS averaged a 1.1 / 4. Under the Dome was even with last week’s series low at 1.5.

ABC averaged a 1.1 / 3. Bachelor in Paradise was down 13% from last week at 1.3.

The CW had its most watched Monday night in total viewers since Dec. 5, 2011, averaging 1.49 million. The network averaged a 0.6 / 2. The season finale of Whose Line is it Anyway was down one tenth from last week at 0.6. The finale was outperformed by the Whose Line rerun that followed it and drew a 0.7. The season premiere of America’s Next Top Model drew a 0.5, down one tenth from last August’s premiere.