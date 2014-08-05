Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ Leads Monday Night

Fox’s MasterChef drew a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, up 7% from last week to finish as the evening’s top broadcast show. Hotel Hell was down one tenth of a point from last week at 1.4. Fox and NBC tied as the night’s top-rated networks, each averaging a 1.7 rating and 6 share.

NBC’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls was down one tenth from last week at 1.4. American Ninja Warrior was down one tenth at 1.9.

ABC averaged a 1.2 / 4. Bachelor in Paradise—a spinoff of the Bachelor franchise—premiered to a 1.3. Mistresses declined one tenth from last week to 0.9.

CBS also averaged a 1.2 / 4. Under the Dome was up one tenth from last week at 1.6.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. Whose Line is it Anyway? drew a 0.6, even with its last new episode July 2.