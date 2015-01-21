Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef Junior’ Holds Steady

Fox’s MasterChef Junior drew a 1.7 live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, making it the highest rated entertainment program on an evening when the major networks preempted the latter parts of their primetime schedule for President Obama’s State of the Union address. MasterChef Junior was even with last week’s premiere rating.

Viewership numbers for the State of the Union will be available later Wednesday.

NBC’s Parks and Recreation was down one tenth of a point from last week at 1.4. ABC and CBS aired reruns prior to the State of the Union.

The CW’s Supernatural and The Flash returned from midseason break, with the former drawing a 1.3 (down 13% from its last original episode Dec. 19) and the latter a 1.0 (even with Dec. 19).