Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef Junior’ Delivers for Fox on Election Night

The premiere of MasterChef Junior delivered some rare good ratings news for Fox on a night when the other three Big Four broadcasters cut into their 10 p.m. hours for coverage of the 2014 midterm elections. But early numbers from Nielsen are subject to change due to local election-night breaking news preemptions across the country.

MasterChef Junior premiered its second season to a series high 1.8 live plus same day rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—up 13% from its series premiere last fall. The show stepped into the void left by the canceled unscripted series Utopia, which was pulled from Fox’s Tuesday night schedule prior to the start of baseball’s World Series, which interrupted Fox’s regular Tuesday night programming for two weeks. Following MasterChef Junior, New Girl was up 33% from its last original episode Oct. 14 at 1.6. The Mindy Project was up 18% from Oct. 14 at 1.3. Fox was the night’s top-rated network, averaging a 1.6 rating and 5 share.

NBC finished second with a 1.5 / 4. A recap special of The Voice drew a 2.3. Marry Me declined 13% to 1.3 and About a Boy was down one tenth at 1.1, a series low.

CBS came in third with a lineup of reruns at 1.2 / 4.

ABC finished fourth with a 1.0 / 3. Selfie was down one tenth at 1.0. Special Marvel: 75 Years drew a 1.2.

In the 10 p.m. hour election coverage, NBC outperformed CBS and ABC in the 18-49 demo, while CBS led in total viewers.

The CW averaged a 0.5 / 2 with reruns.