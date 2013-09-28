Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef Junior' Cooks Up Time PeriodWin

The premiere of Fox's MasterChef

Junior got off to a steady start on Friday, opening to a 1.6 rating with

adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

MasterChef Junior

was also up 78% from the debut of Kitchen

Nightmares in the time period last October to win the 8 p.m. hour. Fox

finished with a third-place 1.3 rating/4 share.

CBS won the night, however, with an overall 1.6 rating/5

share and 9.6 million viewers. The season premiere of Undercover Boss scored a 1.5, down 21% from last season's November

debut. In its move to Friday, Hawaii

Five-0 held at a 1.5, falling 17% from its Monday premiere last fall but up

36% from 2012's Made in Jersey in the

time period. Blue Bloods returned up

13% to a 1.7 at 10 p.m.

ABC finished in second with a 1.4/5. Last Man Standing dropped 20% from its week-ago premiere to a 1.2

while The Neighbors was down 17% to 1

1.0. At 9 p.m., Shark Tank ticked up

a tenth to a 1.9 and 20/20 slid a tenth to a 1.3.

On NBC, Dateline

grew 18% to a 1.3 while the network finished in fourth with a 1.1/4.

The finale of The CW's Perfect

Score earned a 0.2 and America's Next

Top Model posted a 0.4, both even with last week. The network trailed with

an overall 0.3/1.