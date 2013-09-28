Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef Junior' Cooks Up Time PeriodWin
The premiere of Fox's MasterChef
Junior got off to a steady start on Friday, opening to a 1.6 rating with
adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
MasterChef Junior
was also up 78% from the debut of Kitchen
Nightmares in the time period last October to win the 8 p.m. hour. Fox
finished with a third-place 1.3 rating/4 share.
CBS won the night, however, with an overall 1.6 rating/5
share and 9.6 million viewers. The season premiere of Undercover Boss scored a 1.5, down 21% from last season's November
debut. In its move to Friday, Hawaii
Five-0 held at a 1.5, falling 17% from its Monday premiere last fall but up
36% from 2012's Made in Jersey in the
time period. Blue Bloods returned up
13% to a 1.7 at 10 p.m.
ABC finished in second with a 1.4/5. Last Man Standing dropped 20% from its week-ago premiere to a 1.2
while The Neighbors was down 17% to 1
1.0. At 9 p.m., Shark Tank ticked up
a tenth to a 1.9 and 20/20 slid a tenth to a 1.3.
On NBC, Dateline
grew 18% to a 1.3 while the network finished in fourth with a 1.1/4.
The finale of The CW's Perfect
Score earned a 0.2 and America's Next
Top Model posted a 0.4, both even with last week. The network trailed with
an overall 0.3/1.
