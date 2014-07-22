Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ Fox Win Monday Night

MasterChef drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night—up 17% from last week’s episode—according to Nielsen overnight numbers, to finish as the evening’s top broadcast show. The season-two premiere of Hotel Hell was down 21% from its 2012 series premiere at 1.5. Fox averaged a 1.8 rating and 6 share to finish as the night’s top broadcaster.

CBS finished fourth at 1.2/4. Under the Dome declined 21% to a series-low 1.5.

NBC finished second with a 1.6/5. American Ninja Warrior grew 12% from last week at 1.9.

ABC came in third with a 1.5/5. The Bachelorette was up one tenth from last week at 1.8. Mistresses was even with last week at 1.0.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? gained one tenth from last week at 0.6. Seed and Backpackers were even with last week at 0.2.