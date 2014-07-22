Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ Fox Win Monday Night
MasterChef drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night—up 17% from last week’s episode—according to Nielsen overnight numbers, to finish as the evening’s top broadcast show. The season-two premiere of Hotel Hell was down 21% from its 2012 series premiere at 1.5. Fox averaged a 1.8 rating and 6 share to finish as the night’s top broadcaster.
CBS finished fourth at 1.2/4. Under the Dome declined 21% to a series-low 1.5.
NBC finished second with a 1.6/5. American Ninja Warrior grew 12% from last week at 1.9.
ABC came in third with a 1.5/5. The Bachelorette was up one tenth from last week at 1.8. Mistresses was even with last week at 1.0.
The CW averaged a 0.4/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? gained one tenth from last week at 0.6. Seed and Backpackers were even with last week at 0.2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.