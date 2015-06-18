Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ Fox Top Wednesday

Fox led the way Wednesday night with an overall 1.2 rating/5 share with adults 18-49 according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

MasterChef and Bullseye were even with last week at 1.5 and 1.0, respectively.

ABC reeled in a 0.9/3. Celebrity Wife Swap dropped 33% to a 0.8.

CBS’ The Briefcase dipped two-tenths to a 0.8, a series low, while the network drew a 0.8/3.

The CW and NBC aired repeats.