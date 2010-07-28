Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef' Debuts Strong, ‘Tony Robbins' Tanks

Fox was the highest-rated network of the night (2.8/9) with Hell's Kitchen pulling a 2.8/10 and the series premiere of MasterChef only a tenth behind at 2.7/8.

ABC scored second place with a 2.0/6, with a two-hour repeat of Wipeout averaging a 2.3 rating and about 7 million viewers.

NBC ranked third with 1.9/6, although the net was first in total viewers for the night on the strength of America's Got Talent. The series premiere of Breakthrough with Tony Robbins at 8 p.m. posted a mere 0.8/3.

CBS was fourth with a 1.2/4 for reruns of the NCIS duo and The Good Wife.

The CW posted a 0.3/1 for fifth place, with repeats of One Tree Hill and Life Unexpected.