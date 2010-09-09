Primetime Ratings: 'MasterChef' Cooks Up Win for Fox

Fox

won Wednesday night with two hours of Masterchef,

up 20% to a 2.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

NBC

was second with a 2.1 overall rating in the key demo. Minute To Win It was flat at a 1.8, while America's Got Talent climbed 8% to a 2.7. NBC grabbed the most

viewers for the night, helped by Talent's

audience of 11.9 million.

CBS'

Big Brother 12 dropped 10% to a 2.6.

The

CW was the first of the broadcast nets to kick off its new fall season on Wednesday. The

debut of network mainstay America's

Next Top Model, in its 15th cycle, was down 13% to a 1.3.

At 9 p.m. the

series premiere of cheerleading drama Hellcats

posted a modest 1.2 with adults 18-49, but that figure is still double what the debut of The Beautiful Life did in

the timeslot last year. And it fared better (2.0 rating) with women 18-34, the

CW's key demo, as well as being the first premiere ever to build on its Top Model lead-in.

ABC

trailed with a 1.2 for repeats.