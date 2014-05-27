Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Premiere Down

Fox’s MasterChef season premiere drew a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, down 33% from last May’s premiere. Following MasterChef was 24: Live Another Day, which was down 12% from last week at 1.5. Fox finished as the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 1.5 rating and 5 share.

The season premiere of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior was down 12% from last July’s premiere at 1.5. The prelude special Countdown to American Ninja Warrior drew a 0.9. NBC and ABC tied for second at 1.3/4.

ABC’s The Bachelorette declined 30% from last week’s season premiere to a series-low 1.4.

CBS came in fourth at 1.0/3. Friends With Better Lives was down 13% from last week at 1.4.

The CW averaged a 0.3/1 with a broadcast of the movie Memorial Day.