Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Stays Sizzling on Fox

Fox got top spot in Wednesday ratings, with The Masked Singer paving the way to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.2/5 that NBC got.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back got a 1.1 on Fox and The Masked Singer a 2.3. Both shows were up a tenth of a point from last week. A certain comic dressed in a poodle costume took the mask off and went home on Masked Singer.

On NBC, Chicago Med got a 1.3 and Chicago Fire a 1.2, both up a tenth, and Chicago P.D. did a flat 1.1.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.9/4. On ABC, The Goldbergs did a 1.2 and Schooled a 1.1, both shows flat. Modern Family was also flat at 1.2 and Single Parents lost 13% for a 0.7, then Match Game got a level 0.5.

On CBS, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition fell 8% from the night before to 1.1. SEAL Team notched a 0.8 and Criminal Minds a 0.8, both dramas flat.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1 as Riverdale lost 20% for a 0.4 and All American a flat 0.2.