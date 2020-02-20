Primetime Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Pulls Through for Fox

Fox beat out the other networks in Wednesday's primetime ratings race, scoring a 1.5 and a 7 share, adults 18-49. That just squeaked by the 1.4/7 NBC earned.

The Masked Singer grew 5% from last week to a 1.9 and a 10 share from 8 to 9 p.m. Lego Masters dropped 16% to a 1.0/5.

NBC had repeats of Chicago Med before the Democratic Presidential debate. The debate was on nine to 11 p.m. and earned a 1.7/8.

CBS came in with a 1.0/5. Survivor earned a 1.4 and the finale of Criminal Minds rated a 0.8 across prime.

ABC rated a 0.6/3 on the night. The Goldbergs and Schooled both rated a 0.7, Modern Family and Single Parents also rated a 0.7 and Stumptown rated a 0.4.

Univision earned a 0.5/2. Ringo and Amor Eterno rated a 0.5 and Rubi rated a 0.4.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. The CW rated a 0.1. Howie Mandel's All-Star Comedy Gala took over prime.