Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Opens Massive on Fox

Fox crushed all comers in Wednesday's prime ratings, riding the premiere of The Masked Singer to a 2.1 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That easily beat the 0.8/4 that CBS put up.

The season premiere of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back did a 1.2 on Fox, up a tenth of a point from last season’s premiere in June. The Masked Singer, a singing competition featuring celebs in identity-covering costumes, did a 2.9. Nick Cannon hosts the show, which is based on a Korean format.

The competition mostly aired reruns.

On CBS, comedy repeats led into SEAL Team at 0.9 and Criminal Minds at 0.7, both shows down a tenth of a point from their last fresh airings in mid-December.

ABC got a 0.6/3 with repeats of comedies and Match Game.

NBC did a 0.6/2 with reruns of its Chicago shows.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with All American reruns.