Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Leads Fox

The premiere of The Masked Singer led Fox to a big win in Wednesday prime. Fox got a 2.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 12 share. CBS was next at 1.2/6.

The Masked Singer ran across prime on Fox. The show opened at 2.9 last winter.

On CBS, the season premiere of Survivor did a 1.3 from 8 to 9:30, down 19% from last fall’s opener. The Big Brother finale went up 20% to 1.2.

NBC got a 1.1/5 and ABC a 0.8/4.

NBC had its Chicago shows with their season premieres. Chicago Med got a 1.0, Chicago Fire a 1.1 and Chicago P.D. a 1.1. The trio did 1.2s when they opened last fall.

On ABC, The Goldbergs got a 1.0, down 29% from last year’s premiere, and the Schooled premiere was down 39% at 0.8. Modern Family fell 38% from last year’s debut to 1.0 and Single Parents went down 46% to 0.7. The series premiere of Stumptown rated a 0.7.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe at a flat 0.4 and La Usurpadora down a tenth at 0.5. Sin Miedo a la Verdad got a level 0.4.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both did a flat 0.4. Preso No. 1 was also flat at 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. A rerun led into Hypnotize Me at a level 0.1.