Primetime Ratings: 'Masked Singer’ Down But Still Strong

Fox had the top score in Wednesday ratings, The Masked Singer leading the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share, That beat the 1.1/6 that both CBS and NBC rated.

The Masked Singer lost 10% from the week before for a 1.8 and Lego Masters dropped 25% from its opener to 1.2.

On CBS, the Survivor premiere, featuring 20 past winners, got a 1.3 across two hours, same as it opened to in the fall. Criminal Minds scored a flat 0.6.

On NBC, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both got a flat 1.1 and Chicago P.D. got a 1.0. Med and Fire were level and P.D. lost a tenth.

ABC did a 0.6/3. The Goldbergs put up a 0.8 and Schooled a 0.7, both level with last week. Modern Family got a 0.9 and Single Parents a 0.6, both comedies up a tenth. Stumptown posted a flat 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision, Ringo grew 20% to 0.6 and it was 0.5s for Amor Eterno and Rubi, Amor flat and Rubi up a tenth.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Dona both got a flat 0.4, and Operacion Pacifico a flat 0.3.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. Riverdale got a level 0.2 and was followed by a Katy Keene repeat.