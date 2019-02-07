Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Down, But Fox Still Rocks

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, as The Masked Singer had a dip in ratings, but was still powerful enough to lead to a win for the network. Fox did a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.3/6 put up by NBC.

On Fox, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back dropped 8% to 1.1 and The Masked Singer lost 15% for a 2.2. A contestant dressed as a raven was forced to unmask, revealing a former talk show host underneath.

On NBC, Chicago Med did a 1.4, Chicago Fire a 1.3 and Chicago P.D. a 1.2, all three Chicago dramas up a tenth of a point from their last fresh airing.

CBS was at 1.0/4. The World’s Best did a 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m. in its regular time slot, following the lofty 7.0 it rated coming out of the Super Bowl February 3. The Criminal Minds finale posted a flat 0.8.

ABC did a 0.6/3 with repeats across prime.

Univision scored a 0.5/2, with Jesus, Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia and Amar A Muerte all at that number.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2, with the premiere of Betty en NY at 0.5.

The CW got a 0.3/1, with Riverdale down 33% for a 0.3 and All American at a level 0.2.